Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi’s Sci-fi ‘Cargo’ To Be Screened At Jio MAMI Film Fest

The science fiction film, “Cargo“, which stars actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi”, will be screened at 21st edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

Directed by Arati Kadav, “Cargo” has been selected in the MAMI Spotlight section.

The movie traces the journey of a female astronaut who meets a reticent astronaut on a spaceship. With the struggles of her job piling on, she gets better acquainted with the mysterious cargoes that land on the ship.

Talking about the film’s selection at MAMI, Vikrant said: “We wanted to tell our story and wanted the film to reach out to as many people as possible. MAMI has been catering to the quality cinema in Mumbai.

“I remember as a kid or in college, I used to stand in queues to get the passes for movies and today my own film is there. I am grateful for this. Also a big thank you to this year’s chairman Deepika Padukone is helping us realise our dream and bringing our film to the world.”

Shweta also shared her experience working on the project.

She said: “As an actor, I want to explore as many genres as possible. So when I got to know there’s a Sci-fi film that has been written for me, my excitement went through the roof. To be in a world never been seen before, literally up in the stars, made me very curious.

“And then when I read the script, I was all smiling. From the costumes to the props, everything was meticulously thought of and executed. I felt like a child in Disney land.”

For Shweta, “MAMI has always been super special”.

“‘Haraamkhor’ won at India Gold and ‘Zoo’ was premiered last year. This year I have ‘Cargo’ and ‘The Illegal’. Here’s to many more films at MAMI,” she added.

The festival will run from October 17-24 here.

