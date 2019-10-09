Moothon: Trailer Of Anurag Kashyap’s Production Venture Starring Nivin Pauly To Be Revealed On THIS Date

Mollywood star Nivin Pauly is all excited for his upcoming release Moothon which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The actor who is quite active on Social media, took on Instagram today morning to reveal the trailer release date.

As Nivin shared a brand new poster of the film along with the caption that read, “So the date is set for the trailer launch…It’s October 11th! 😍 Stay tuned!

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the actor in intense avatar sporting short crop, with sunglasses enjoying a smoke.

Talking about the film, Moothon is a crime thriller that revolves around a 14-year-old child from Lakshadweep who comes to Mumbai in search of his elder brother.

The Nivin Pauly starrer also has Shobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora in Pivotal roles.

Moothon is been directed by Geethu Mohandas and it is been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, S. Vinodkumar, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex.

The bilingual film will release on the big screen in Malayalam and Hindi languages in November.

However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Nivin was last seen on the big screen in Love Action Drama opposite Nayanthara. The film directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan which released on occasion of Onam has been very well received by the audience.

