Post War’s Extravagant Stunts, Tiger Shroff Is Concerned About Expectations Around Baaghi 3’s Action 

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘War‘ has received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Everyone is stunned with the amazing action scenes and stunts performed by both the stars. But now Tiger is concerned about one major thing post this huge success.

The Baaghi actor is known for his flexibility and skills in performing breathtaking stunts. After War, Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 and the actor is concerned about people’s expectations from him in his next action-thriller.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Baaghi 3 want to make sure that the audience enjoys never-seen-before action by Shroff. A source said, “It is no doubt a problem. In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached.”

The makers have decided not to go to Israel to train the for Krav Maga as it seemed similar to his action scenes in War. They want him to do something different, more and beyond what he did earlier.

About the same, Tiger Shroff quoted, “It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge.”

Well, his fans can’t wait for sure to see him in yet another powerful performance.

Coming to Baaghi 3, it is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Tiger and Shraddha earlier shared screen space in Baaghi.

