Beautiful Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma Presents A Conceptual Sequel To His 1995 Starrer Rangeela & It’s ‘Beautiful’

The trailer of Beautiful starring Parth Suri and Naina Ganguly is out. The film is helmed by Agasthya Manju. The story is an ode to Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 hit film titled Rangeela which stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

Coming to the trailer of Beautiful, the chemistry between Naina and Parth is hot. All is well in the paradise of their love life until Naina’s character becomes more successful than Parth. The film is cited as a conceptual sequel to Rangeela and we are curious to know what’s in the store for us.

Naina’s character is a rich girl and the story focuses on if her boyfriend, played by Parth can live under her shadow by swallowing his self-respect.

Watch the trailer of Beautiful below:

The trailer was shared by RGV on his Twitter page. He shared, “Beautiful is about “Can a man take it if his woman becomes more successful than him?” It’s not about professional jealousy like Abhimaan and Aashiqui 2, but it’s about Male pride against a female’s success”.

Check out the tweet below:

Beautiful is about “Can a man take it , if his woman becomes more successful than him?” It’s not about professional jealousy like Abhimaan and Aashiqui 2 ,but it’s about Male pride against a female’s success https://t.co/g2bk0vqUDQ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 9, 2019

The story of Beautiful is written by Agastya Manju and produced by Naresh Kumar and Sridhar. It is co-produced by Yusuf Sheikh. The film is set to hit the screens in December this year.

Did you like the trailer of Beautiful? Let us know your views on it in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!