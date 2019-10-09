Priyanka Chopra Jonas Used To Wake Up At Night To Check Nick Jonas’ Diabetic Issues

Its been 10 months since our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas and their dreamy wedding had left stars in the eyes of millions. Well if that was not enough, the couple’s PDA has got so many more weak in their knees. And now, the latest revelation by Priyanka Chopra Jonas is every wife at heart.

After Nick Jonas recently revealed that he was close to falling in a coma due to his high diabetes levels, Priyanka Chopra who is busy promoting her next release, The Sky Is Pink, has revealed during a TV show appearance that she would wake up in the middle of the night only to check if Nick was ok or not for a very long time.

The Mary Kom actress revealed, “Initially when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even when he was sleeping. He has this crazy discipline. He feels it. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything’s okay for a really long time.”

While Nick has admitted to being very scared when he was first diagnosed with the Type 1 Diabetes, PeeCee said, “He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do when to do it. He lives the biggest life possible. He’s not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he’s touring. He lives an incredible life. It’s so inspiring to see.”

Talking about PeeCee’s film, director Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immunity disease. The film has Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar acting as parents of the girl, played by Zaira Wasim in the film which is slated to release on the 11th of October 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!