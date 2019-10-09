“Aamir Khan Is VERY Well Known Amongst Chinese Youth”: Chinese Ambassador

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to hit back hard with next year’s Laal Singh Chaddha. With his movie Dangal doing an unimaginable business in China, he is very well known as per Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India.

Sun shared a lot of interesting things that relate to India and China very closely. One of those things also includes a similar pronunciation of India’s favourite beverage tea. In China, Tea is called Chi and here we say it ‘Chai’.

In an interview with ANI, Sun talked about how Aamir’s movie 3 Idiots paved a way for his success in China. Post that most of his movie went on to become huge hits in China. All this saw a boost in his popularity.

He said, “Indian movie stars like Aamir Khan are very well known amongst Chinese youth. Chinese movie stars such as Jackie Chan are household names in India, he said. The envoy also touched upon the love for Chinese cuisine in India while highlighting the close ties and similarities. He also added, “People in India enjoy acupuncture, martial arts and Chinese cuisine. I can find Chinese restaurants everywhere in India. So the two countries are getting closer and closer.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump”. It is written by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Viacom18 Studios with Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit theatres during Christmas 2020. Kareena is looking forward to working with Aamir Khan for the third time in Laal Singh Chaddha and has hailed the superstar a cinematic genius.”I can’t talk about the film because it’s very special but when the time is right we will talk about it. It’s going to be an absolute honour for me to be in the same frame with Aamir because I am always been a huge fan of Aamir,” Kareena was interacting with the media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 on Saturday.

