Aamir Khan Visits Golden Temple Before Starting The Shoot Of Laal Singh Chaddha From 4th November

Superstar Aamir Khan visited the Golden temple in Amritsar in order to seek blessings of Waheguru, before he kick-starts the shoot of his upcoming next ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘.

The actor found it important to visit the holy place and seek blessings from the almighty as he is all set to start the shoot! Aamir Khan will kick start the shoot of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ 4th November onwards.

The actor is all set to treat his fans with his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘. The film is expected to be shot in 100 different locations across the country on of which is the state of Punjab. This film would be the actor’s third film to be shot in Punjab where the initial two being, the massive blockbusters ‘Dangal’ and ‘Rang De Basanti‘.

Further, the film marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was hugely applauded in their first film 3 Idiots and now, years later they are set to take over the screen with their unmatchable chemistry.

Aamir Khan will be seen in an altogether new look in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ donning the look of a Sikh!

Over the past five months, Aamir Khan has been following a vegan diet in his bid to lose 20 kilos for Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump (1994).

Aamir has adopted a special protein-heavy diet that consists of steamed or baked vegetables, greens, tofu, lentils, and multi-grain roti. Aamir Khan also couldn’t help with the midnight craving which sure is an insight which has created all the buzz amongst the fans!

On the work front, the actor is undergoing the preparation for Laal Singh Chaddha and the shooting will begin soon.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

