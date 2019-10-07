Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s Fun Banter Has A ‘Joker’ Connection To It

Actress Malaika Arora has reacted to her rumoured beau and actor Arjun Kapoor’s latest image.

In the image on Instagram, Arjun is seen getting his bow-tie fixed before hosting an event.

Malaika wrote: “Why so serious?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To which, Arjun replied: “Malaika was wondering how’s it such a complex process getting the bow tie right.”

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Arjun will next be seen in “Panipat“, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. “Panipat” is based on the third Battle of Panipat. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashivrao Bhau, who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army at the battle. Sanjay Dutt plays the founder of the Durrani empire, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

“Panipat” also stars Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and Mir Sarwar. The film is produced by Sunita Gowariker and is scheduled to release on December 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!