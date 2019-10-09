War Box Office (Overseas): Crosses The 50 Crore Mark In Its 1st Extended Weekend!

Yash Raj Films’ backed War is fetching record-breaking numbers in the domestic market and looks like stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are being loved by international audience too, in their action avatar.

After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, War is turning out to be a big relief for the makers with the movie already entering the 200 crore club. In the domestic market after the end of 7 days of theatrical run, War has earned 214.75 crores*, while the overseas numbers are still to be updated. As per the last update, War collected approximately 51 crores till Sunday i.e. first weekend. And now all eyes are set on number of days it will take to reach 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, the collections over 200 crore in India has helped Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to take a big leap in Koimoi’s Star Power Index. Hrithik surpassed Prabhas, while Tiger surpassed Sushant Singh Rajput, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from a big commercial success, Hrithik received precious applause from his father as he praised his son and Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in “War”.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik Roshan on Monday in Mumbai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!