War Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Rock Steady After The Dussehra Blast

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led War has done exceedingly well at the Box Office so far. The film started on a historic note and trended well so far thus crossing 200 crores mark in just 7 days.

War took partial benefit of Dussehra on Monday and complete benefit on Tuesday but the film is likely to remain steady even in normal working days. As it takes on the Wednesday challenge today (which is technically its first weekday), the film has remained rock steady.

Compared to 25-28% occupancy in Monday morning shows, Wednesday hasn’t shown much drop. A 15-17% average occupancy for the morning shows has been recorded today and it’s really good. There will be a drop in the evening and night shows considering the film is in weekdays now but still, it will manage a healthy Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently said that after War and Super 30, his benchmark will be higher. He said, “I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of War. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik revealed he had no expectations from the film when he started shooting. “When I started working on this film, I had no expectations. I had no expectation, but I had anticipation, fear and aspiration, that I need to be my best in the next shot. Not just me, everyone needs to be their best in the next shot. So I don’t think I had thought about expectations or the box-office collection when we were making the film. It was just about doing our next shot best. Once the film was completed, that is when hope started to build up. That hope paid off more than expected, into success and celebration,” said Hrithik.

