VIDEO: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Dancing To Befikre Is Steaming HOT!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The two never fail to amaze their fans with their social media PDA and the love they have for each other. Deepika recently threw a wrap up party for the team of ’83 and their hot, steamy dance was something worth noticing.

The lovebirds shook a leg on Ranveer Singh’s song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from his film Befikre. They showed off their steamy chemistry on the dancefloor and Deepika even landed a kiss on Ranveer’s cheek post their dance.

What made this get together even cuter for the DeepVeer fans was that the lovebirds were twinning for the party. Deepika and Ranveer, both opted for white top-wears and looked absolutely amazing in their respective ensembles. Deepika went for statement earrings, dewy makeup and denim bottoms for the party.

The party did not stop at just that. ’83 Co-actor and singer Hardy Sandhu’s song Kya Baat Hai also played and the team danced to it with all their hearts. Ranveer also gave a solo performance on his song – Aankh Marey from Simmba. He got on the bar table and grooved to song like a pro.

Others spotted at the party included the film’s cast members Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare and Chirag Patil, who came with wife Sana Ankola Patil.

Talking about the Kabir Khan-directed ’83, it tells the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil’s wife Romi.

