War Box Office: Tiger Shroff Goes Past Ayushmann Khurrana,Vicky Kaushal & 2 Others In Star Ranking!

War Box Office: The latest 200 crore club entrant War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead, has juiced up its extended 5-day weekend and Dussehra holiday. The movie is proving to be a highly profitable venture for all those associated especially both the actors.

Just a couple of days ago, Tiger Shroff gained 100 points with movie’s entry in 100 crore club. Now with Dussehra holiday showing a huge growth in the collections, War made a smashing entry in 200 crore club thus crediting 100 more points under Tiger’s name in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.

In a meanwhile, he toppled Sushant Singh Rajput (200 points), John Abraham (200 points), Vicky Kaushal (200 points) and Ayushmann Khurrana (250 points) in the list with 300 points.

Below is the breakdown of Tiger Shroff’s 300 points:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Baaghi 2

200 points (one 200 grosser)- War

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Hrithik Roshan 400 400 0 0 800 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12.Tiger Shroff 100 200 0 0 300 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Currently, Tiger holds the 12th position below Varun Dhawan (400 points). He will soon beat Varun with movie aiming to cross 300 crore mark at the box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War released on 2nd October. It also features Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Post the success of War, Tiger Shroff has earned the credibility of becoming one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. While interacting with media during the success meet of War, he said that being identified as an action hero is more than enough for him.

