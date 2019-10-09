War Box Office: Tiger Shroff Goes Past Ayushmann Khurrana,Vicky Kaushal & 2 Others In Star Ranking!

War Box Office: The latest 200 crore club entrant War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead, has juiced up its extended 5-day weekend and Dussehra holiday. The movie is proving to be a highly profitable venture for all those associated especially both the actors.
Just a couple of days ago, Tiger Shroff gained 100 points with movie’s entry in 100 crore club. Now with Dussehra holiday showing a huge growth in the collections, War made a smashing entry in 200 crore club thus crediting 100 more points under Tiger’s name in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.
In a meanwhile, he toppled Sushant Singh Rajput (200 points), John Abraham (200 points), Vicky Kaushal (200 points) and Ayushmann Khurrana (250 points) in the list with 300 points.
Below is the breakdown of Tiger Shroff’s 300 points:
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Baaghi 2
200 points (one 200 grosser)- War
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|200
|0
|0
|1300
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|200
|0
|0
|300
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
Currently, Tiger holds the 12th position below Varun Dhawan (400 points). He will soon beat Varun with movie aiming to cross 300 crore mark at the box office.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War released on 2nd October. It also features Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.
Post the success of War, Tiger Shroff has earned the credibility of becoming one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. While interacting with media during the success meet of War, he said that being identified as an action hero is more than enough for him.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!