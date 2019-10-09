Kiss Of Love! Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar’s ‘Caught In The Moment’ Pic Soars The 16° Cold Of Iceland

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are busy setting new relationship goals with each passing day. Milind recently took to Instagram to share a video of the two dancing and kissing each other at Rohtang La and it is the most romantic thing you will see on the internet today.

Milind and Ankita are one of the most adorable couples. From breaking the stereotype by marrying each other regardless of the age gap of 26 years to their adventurous couple trips, the two are head over heels in love with each other. Milind while sharing the recent video wrote, “Fun time at Rohtang La on the way from Manali to Leh, jumping around at altitude is no fun unless it’s with someone you love.”

In the video, the two are jumping and dancing while a romantic tune plays in the background. By the end of the video, they shared a kiss making the video more adorable. Check the video right here.

After Milind posted the video, Ankita also took to the timeline to comment on the video and wrote, “Everything is fun with you.”

The two are known for putting up adorable pictures, quotes, and poems fro each other and have a good number of followers who wait for it. Milind and Ankita took the nuptial plunge on April 22 last year in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The couple also recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!