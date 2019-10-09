War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action film War released at the Box Office on Oct 2. The film took a historic opening but the most beautiful part is that it’s maintaining its momentum.

The YRF film which has been made on a huge budget trended extremely well in the extended weekend and recorded 160 crores plus business. It’s trending very well even in weekdays now and thanks to the Dussehra benefit, it has crossed 200 crores mark in just 7 days.

War earned 20.60 crores on Monday in just Hindi version and 21.50 crores All India. Now on Tuesday, it has just done better. As per early trends, the film has earned 26-28 crores on Tuesday and 1-1.25 crores more in Tamil & Telugu. The All India 7 day total of War thus comes in 214-217 crores approx range which is incredible.

A 300 crores lifetime looks a cakewalk from here and we just have to see how far the film goes from there.

In our Box Office Review, it was stated, “War has huge potential at the Box Office and will get thumbs up from the audience all over India. The film has high possibility to be first 300 crores grosser of this year and will do a lifetime business in 300-350 crores range.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroffs son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik Roshan on Monday in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

When asked how important it is for a filmmaker to be religious or spiritual, the actor-director said: “We don’t become religious intentionally. Our parents have taught us to follow the religion and to offer prayers to God. We strongly feel connected to Durga mata because my mother belonged to Bengali community. So since childhood, I have been celebrating Durga Puja festival. Every year, my entire family celebrates this festival with a lot of happiness.”

