War Box Office Review: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Will Be First 300 Crores Grosser Of 2019

War Box Office Review: Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Producer: YRF

War Box Office Review: Expectations

Bollywood audience has been desperately waiting for a wholesome entertainer when it comes to action genre films. Several attempts have been made in the past few years but either the story and screenplay didn’t work out or the scale of the film was low.

YRF’s War which brings Bollywood’s two of the most popular action and dance heroes Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff together and opposite each other promises to change the things. The film is also a chance for Siddharth Anand (director of Tara Rum Pum, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang) to finally deliver a really enjoyable film.

YRF has set War on a huge level and promises real entertainment to the audience. So the expectations are also big from it.

War Box Office Review: Impact

What do masses want from a Bollywood action film?

1. A simple and relatable story with engaging screenplay.

2. Great action.

3. Larger than life characters with heart at place.

4. EMOTIONS

5. Great visual appeal and equally great ending.

War may not be a PERFECT action entertainer for the masses but it easily saves itself from being an average film by leaps and bounds. First of all the film qualifies as Siddharth Anand’s best work and then if we talk about the 5 major necessities for an excellent action film, it qualifies most of them but not completely.

The story of the film is routine but the screenplay works especially a major twist that it offers. The film is engaging throughout and keeps you guessing. The twist won’t be easily guessed by a lot of people (Make sure you don’t reveal the spoiler to others).

War also works visually as the scale and cinematography of the film is spectacular. Action is world class and you will enjoy every bit of it.

YRF has managed to do wonders on the big screen by bringing HR & TS together. They are amazing when they fight together and great when they are against each other. The dance song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar looks stunning on screen and masses will easily want to dance along with their favourite stars while it plays on big screen. Hrithik finally offers what his fans want from him. He looks hot and is such a treat while doing all the heroic stuff. Tiger Shroff is also excellent in all the action sequences and also while dancing. Vaani Kapoor has a very short but important role.

The film’s background score works big time ans editing is a winner too. However, it could’ve been far better if there was more emotional connect. Despite everything, the film doesn’t make you emotional and that’s where it falls short.

War Box Office Review: Prospects

War has huge potential at the Box Office and will get thumbs up from the audience all over India. The film has high possibility to be first 300 crores grosser of this year and will do a lifetime business in 300-350 crores range.

