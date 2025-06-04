Once a rising star of Mollywood, Nivin Pauly delivered one superhit after another in the mid-2010s. At that time, his success rate even surpassed that of Mohanlal and Mammootty. However, things have changed; he is currently at a low point in his career, having failed to deliver a single financially successful solo film in over half a decade.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nivin Pauly, Raghava Lawrence, and Bakkiyaraj Kannan: What’s Happening in Kollywood?

If reports are to be believed, Nivin is heading to a new playground: Kollywood. According to 123Telugu, the upcoming film titled Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence, will feature Nivin Pauly as the antagonist, and interestingly, the film doesn’t have a typical heroine. Blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj is also part of the project, but not as the director. The direction is being handled by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

So, what is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s role? The film is based on his story, and he is also one of the producers, collaborating with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Reports suggest that Benz is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), so it is likely to be a brutal and bloody project. The film is currently in production, and its OTT rights have already been acquired by Netflix.

When can we expect an official confirmation of Nivin Pauly’s involvement?

Fans don’t have to wait long to get confirmation of Nivin Pauly’s involvement in the project. An official announcement is coming today, the makers have been teasing the cast reveal since yesterday, and it is set to happen today at 5:00 p.m.

Fans Reaction

On Instagram, fans have mostly come to the conclusion that the person in the above video is Nivin Pauly, and more than one user has posted the meme of Nivin Pauly putting on sunglasses from his film Action Hero Biju as a comment. However, there are other names also floating around in the comments.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user wrote, “This isn’t shankar directorial bruhh. Check All malayalam actors in LCU. Fafa, Narain, Mathew, they are all fire. Except babu antony in leo 🤷‍♂️”, showcasing his excitement and hope for the project. Another user doesn’t care what the name is, saying, “Benz or Bentley, hope the movie is good” he just wants it to be good.

Some users also expressed skepticism and concern: “Benz promo felt a step down from the other films in LCU. It being a diff director, I hope it doesn’t become just a poor Lokesh look-a-like.”

While overall the film seems to have a good amount of hype among Nivin Pauly fans, they have been burned before, so their skepticism is justified.

