Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala teaser was released last month and it’s been garnering positive response since then. With Dream Girl running riot at the box office, Ayushmann’s script sense has been touted as the best in the Bollywood right now.

The teaser video begins with Ayushmann recreating SRK’S iconic “Deewana” bike stunt. He can be seen happily riding a bike and aping Shah Rukh’s signature steps on the latter’s hit song “Koi na koi chahiye”. But his joy lasted for a few seconds only as a strong wind passed and revealed his semi-bald head. “It’s time to make some bold, oops bald moves,” Ayushmann captioned the teaser video.

Check out the video below:



The song also quickly changes to Rajesh Khanna’s “Yeh jo mohabbat hai”, showcasing Ayushmann’s vulnerable side. Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” revolves around a prematurely balding man, which is being essayed by Ayushmann.

With this, we begin the ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Let us know how much did you like the teaser in the poll below?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!