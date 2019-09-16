Dream Girl Box Office: 44.57 Crores VS Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Opening Weekends!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s latest release, Dream Girl, is turning out to be a riot at the box office. After a good start, the movie saw a rise with each coming day, and Sunday turned out to be massive with 18.10 crores coming in, thus taking weekend total to 44.57 crores. But where does the movie stand in terms of Ayushmann’s own highest opening weekends? Let’s find out.

The actor has been giving back to back successes ever since 2017. While most of his movies depend on the word-of-mouth affair, his terrific choices of script have only got numbers in favour of him at the box office. Check out his Top 5 Best Opening Weekends below:

Badhaai Ho (2018) – 45.06 crores

Dream Girl (2019) – 44.57 crores

Article 15 (2019) – 20.04 crores

AndhaDhun (2018) – 15 crores

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) – 14.46 crores

With 44.57 crores Dream Girl has grabbed the second spot after Badhaai Ho in the list and eliminated Bareilly Ki Barfi (11.30 crores) from top 5.

Now all of the above are clearly bygones for Dream Girl, which have turned out to be nothing but a dreamy affair for Ayushmann Khurrana and team. With the advance bookings being top-notch and today’s occupancy being stable too, despite being a weekday – everything set for another good day at the ticket windows.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the response to Dream Girl, and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an “entertaining hero”.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, “Dream Girl” narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

“I congratulate my director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa for bringing me this amazing film that is an out and out good family comedy. I also thank my phenomenal producer Ekta Kapoor for her vision and support. The strong start is extremely heartening for all of us who gave it our all while making this film,” Ayushmann said.

