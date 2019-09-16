WHAT? Aamir Khan’s Decision Of Returning Back To Mogul Had A Lot Of Kiran Rao Influence To It

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood exposed the loathful side of this gloomy world. Aamir Khan stepped out of Subash Kapoor’s Mogul and many stars followed the same. From some films, the cast & crew were removed whereas some films got shelved.

But, a few days ago Aamir Khan reversed his decision and announced his return in Mogul. Since then, he has faced a fair share of criticism for this. But, now the news is that it was Kiran Rao who convinced Aamir to come back on-board for the film.

According to a video made live on Times Now, “Kiran Rao convinced Aamir Khan to reverse his decision. She met the actresses with whom Subash has worked before. It was all positive feedback and hence Aamir also met them. After this, they both decided to get back on the film.”

Taking of the effects on Subhash Kapoor’s life, the actor was quoted saying, “That really troubled us because we felt that our action had inadvertently cost a person – who is yet to be tried in a court of law – to lose his livelihood. And for how long? Is it for one year? Or ten years? We don’t know. What if he is innocent. We were very troubled. Laws of natural justice consider a person innocent until he or she is proven guilty. But until such time that the courts reach a conclusion, is it that he or she should not be allowed to work? Is he to just sit at home? Not to earn for himself?”.

“And so, we were in this troubled state for many months. I could not sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood”, Aamir expresses on how unfair it is to deny someone of professional opportunity without the verdict yet been served.

