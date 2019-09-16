Rajasthan High Court To Hear Plea Challenging Acquittal Of Saif Ali Khan & Sonali Bendre In Blackbuck Poaching Case

It all started two-decades ago when Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu was shooting for the 1998 blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hai. These actors along with Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film.

As blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, a case was filed against the team. Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and fined Rs. 10,000 after being found guilty of killing, He was awarded a five-year prison term as well, while others were acquitted.

Now, it looks like trouble has knocked on the doors of the rest of the actors again as earlier in May, Justice Manoj Garg had issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government and Rajasthan High Court will be hearing the plea for it today.

The appeal of Salman Khan, who is on bail, is still pending while the actor is all set for the release of the third part of the Dabangg franchise on December 20. The film also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s comeback as Rajjo as she completes 9 years in Bollywood.

