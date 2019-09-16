Here’s Why Richa Chadha Hates Being Termed As ‘Bold’ – Details Inside

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 has not only received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike but also performing decently at the ticket windows amongst its niche target audience. Most importantly, the movie has sparked the debate due to its sensitive issue.

During an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Actress Richa Chadha who is known for her bold and straightforward remarks, was asked “How important is it for women to be opinionated in today’s time?” To this, the actress first of all said “I hate the term bold, because it is such a loaded word.” Furthermore, upon being asked how important is it for a woman to be opinionated in today’s time, Richa continued, “There are things that I have an opinion about, there are things that I don’t know about and don’t have an opinion about. If somebody wants peace and doesn’t want to get too involved, online is not everything.. so I feel ‘to each his own’. It’s fine”

While talking about the concern surrounding men rape not being widely known, she added, “All of us should speak but, men-women because see, if you’re saying rape then, men are eve-teasing and men are raping, whether it’s a woman or men. So everybody should collectively speak up.”

Speaking about Section 375’s run at the box office, the movie has made 8.04 crores in opening weekend despite facing stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl.

Section 375 has got itself divided into two sections of audience, with one praising the treatment of subject for showing the dark side of the law, while the other one is criticizing it for showing women in bad light.

The movie released on 13th September 2019.

