RiMoRav VLogs: Rishi Dev FINALLY Reacts With A Cryptic Post After Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa’s Exit!

Last Friday came in with the heartbreaking news of RiMoRav VLogs’ members Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa announcing their exit from the channel. While there sure had been a rift against Rishi Dev which was visible through their post, the actual reason remains unknown yet. Amidst the row, the latter has finally reacted to it all on his Instagram.

It had been noticed that Rishi had made it appear like nothing at all had happened as he continued sharing his post and stories of new videos on his channel without Gaurav or Mohena’s presence in it. But finally Rishi is letting it out, although indirectly.

On the special occasion of one of his recent videos garnering the fastest 1 million views and another trending on #15 on YouTube, Rishi took to his Instagram story and wrote, “I’m so lucky to have you Vamily. Thank you so for all the support when it’s needed the most.” Of course it was hinted towards the entire controversy taking place.

All we can hope is for things to settle soon, and each of them rising and shining, be it individually or together. We indeed will miss ‘RiMoRav’ and there’s no hiding of the fact.

Meanwhile, Mohena and Gaurav on Friday took to their Instagram post and revealed their exit from the show owing to some differences which they accepted cannot be resolved.

“Hey Vamily ! It’s time… for some closure. VAMILY we waited so long because we thought something might change. Something might happen. Some magic. We hung on to a hope ki kisi tarah everything will become ok. But we understand that it is high time you’ll know what’s going on. We all have had sleepless nights because of this… but now we all need closure. Yes we have been upset… angry even. But unfortunately, now it’s time to move on. We will never forget these times,” Mohena captioned the post.

