Dream Girl Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: A Strong Monday On The Cards

Dream Girl enjoyed an excellent trending in the weekend. Despite being a not so big release and sharing screen space with Chhichhore, the film earned 44.57 crores in Friday-Saturday-Sunday period.

Now the film is all set to pass the Monday test with flying colours as there’s a very limited drop in the morning when compared to the morning occupancies of Friday. Dream Girl saw 20-25% occupancies in the morning on Day 1 and today it has sustained to be around 20% which means the audience has given a big thumbs up to the film.

However, Dream Girl will have to show a rock steady trend in noon and evening shows too before it naturally drops in night shows. Dream Girl on Friday had picked up rapidly from noon shows which led it towards a double-digit opening. While it’ll be difficult for the film to follow that kind of trend today but even if it follows a rock steady trend from here, the task will be done for a healthy Monday.

Dream Girl is set to be yet another Super Hit for Ayushmann this year after Article 15 . The actor is indeed the new hit machine of the industry as he has been giving back to back hits from past few years.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is elated with the response to Dream Girl, and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an “entertaining hero”.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, “Dream Girl” narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays the role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

“I’m delighted that ‘Dream Girl’ has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with ‘Dream Girl’ and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero,” Ayushmann said.

