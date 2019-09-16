Dream Girl Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Another Surprising Day On The Cards!

Dream Girl Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja has been loved by one and all, and the collections are the proof of it. Opened to great reviews and word of mouth, it just did some mind-blowing business on its 1st weekend.

Let’s take a look at the major cities and how is the current advance booking over there.

Mumbai:

Mumbai has mellowed down and it was expected because of the unimaginable boost it got over the weekend. It’s still early morning (while reporting the numbers) and the shows will pick up by the evening. The current scenario is somewhere between 10-15%.

Delhi:

Delhi, still better than Mumbai, has many oranges (fast filling) to brighten up the screen. With 20-25% shows filling fast, it seems people in the Capital have forgotten that it’s Monday today.

Bengaluru:

Despite Sudeep Kichcha’s Pailwaan dominance, Dream Girl has managed to hold its fort in Bengaluru. With a limited number of shows, the Monday looks sorted for the film.

Hyderabad:

This city has been extra-considerate for good Bollywood movies. After a great response yo Chhichhore, even Dream Girl is on a ‘filling-fast’ spree. 25-30% of the shows are already in the orange section and some of them are full.

Ahmedabad & Pune:

Both these cities have similar sort of advanced booking with just 5-10% of filling-fast shows. Both of them shine with the spot-bookings and hence it’s almost to impossible to gauge the buzz with the advance booking there.

