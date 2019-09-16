Dream Girl Box Office: Enters Top 10 Sundays Of 2019 With 18.10 Crores! Saaho Tops The List

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is truly enjoying a dream run at the ticket windows. Right from its opening day, the movie has surpassed the expectations and with positive word of mouth coming into the play, Dream Girl is fetching some unbelievable numbers.

At the end of its first-weekend run, Dream Girl clocked surprising numbers of 44.57 crores with 18.10 crores coming on first Sunday. Such a huge figure on Sunday given the fact that it’s a controlled budgeted and small movie when compared to other biggies of the year, indicates the positive feedback it is receiving from the viewers.

Also, with 18.10 crores, Dream Girl is amongst Bollywood movies witnessing the best Sunday collections in 2019.

Let’s take a look at the best Sundays of 2019 (Bollywood):

Saaho (Hindi)– 29.48 crores

Kabir Singh– 27.91 crores

Bharat– 27.90 crores

Mission Mangal– 27.54 crores

Total Dhamaal– 25.50 crores

Kesari– 21.51 crores

Gully Boy– 21.30 crores

Super 30– 20.74 crores

Dream Girl– 18.10 crores

Chhichhore– 16.41 crores

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl released on 13th September 2019. It features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh in key roles.

Known for out of the box movies, Ayushmann Khurrana recently said that he will not do films that are regressive.

“Being part of progressive cinema, I will never do something regressive… even in a conventional film like ‘Dream Girl‘, which has the essence of nineties. The way the songs are placed in the film is also like the nineties. There is a perfect place for each song, which is a lip sync. It all goes out seamlessly, with the dialogues and stuff like that. It still gives a message in the end. So, I will never do something that is regressive and outdated as far as message is concerned,” Ayushmann told “The Times Of India”.

