Nach Baliye 9 is making headlines ever since the show was announced. From the Jodi’s to their dancing skills to their dance routines, everything about the show has been amazing so far. It has been entertaining the audiences like crazy with the dance as well as the drama. The best part about the show this year is ex-couples have also participated and are winning hearts with their performances. Star Plus has just released a new promo of the upcoming episode where the evicted jodis are making a comeback.

But what doesn’t look pleasant is Raveena Tandon bashing Urvashi Dholakia & her ex boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva for spreading false rumours about the show. Raveena lost her cool on them after their performance ended. Take a look at the promo here:

This started when Urvashi and Anuj got evicted from the show and spoke about judges biased biased for a few jodis in the show. Anuj told the media that his performance wasn’t acknowledged on the show and Raveen spoke about that too in the promo.

Well, now that they are coming back to the show, we hope they perform better than their last performances and win the show!

