Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult-classic Andaz Apna Apna has re-released in theatres today. The advance booking for the opening day has been underwhelming despite the absence of any new biggie at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 box office analysis.

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Advance Booking

As per the last box office update as of 8 AM today, Andaz Apna Apna has sold 5,500 tickets at the top national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis) in India. It was released alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, which had negligible pre-release buzz.

The ticket sales are much lower than those of recent re-releases. The highest-grossing re-release in India, Sanam Teri Kasam, had sold almost 67K tickets in pre-sales at the top national chains. On the other hand, Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad had registered ticket sales of over 21K.

Andaz Apna Apna is almost 74% lower than Tumbbad. The initial figures are low, but hopefully as the word-of-mouth around the re-release improves, the occupancy will get better.

Close to attaining the ‘hit’ verdict

Back in 1994, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan‘s film could recover its budget but failed to garner the ‘hit’ verdict. It was mounted at an estimated cost of 3 crores and earned 5.15 crores in its lifetime.

As per Koimoi’s parameter, a film is declared a ‘hit’ once it earned double the investment. This means, with 85 lakhs, more in the kitty, Andaz Apna Apna could re-write its history at the box office. But it must pick up the pace in its re-release to achieve that milestone!

More about Andaz Apna Apna

The comedy-drama was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The ensemble cast featured Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. It was produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha.

Andaz Apna Apna was re-released on April 25, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

