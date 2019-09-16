The Sky Is Pink: It’s Not Just Us, Even This Superstar Can’t Wait More For This Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s Film

The Sky Is Pink has been in the news for a long time but as the film is now gearing up for release, it has started hitting the right chords of everyone’s heart.

The film was recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2019) and won huge accolades. A 4-minute standing ovation was given to the film and it must be a really proud moment for the team including star cast Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar along with director Shonali Bose who were present there.

Now, superstar Aamir Khan has also appreciated the trailer fo the film on Twitter. Aamir took to Twitter and praised the efforts of Farhan, Priyanka, Zaira (Wasim) & Shonali. He also wished producer Sidharth Roy Kapur best for his first independent film. In a heart-warming note, Aamir wrote, “I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira’s performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Meanwhile, Priyanka took to Instagram to pen an emotional note after the world premiere of the film at TIFF.

She shared several stills from the film fest and captioned it: “A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience… Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at ‘The Sky Is Pink‘ world premiere. Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film!

“Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, as always, it’s been amazing collaborating with you. We’ve done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.” she added.

The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.

