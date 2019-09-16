Vijay, Suriya, Kamal Haasan & Ajith Request Fans Not To Put Up The Banners Of Their Films! Here’s Why

It was on Friday when a young computer engineer named Subhasri, who was on her way back to home and lost her life. An illegal flex board of a political party which was barely supported by the street light pole, fell on the 23-year-old following which a water tanker ran over her.

The news which spread like wildfire which enraged people all across Tamil Nadu. As netizens took a stand against political parties and Kollywood actors for the banner, hoardings and flex culture which is been practiced from a very long time.

In Southern parts of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu, fans treat their favourite superstars like demigods, following which they erect gigantic posters, flex boards and cut-outs on roadsides which many a time have taken a toll on lives of the people following numerous accidents.

Superstars from the Tamil industry like Suriya, Vijay, Ajith, and Kamal Haasan have come forward after knowing about the incident that took place on Friday and they have urged their fans not to erect any banners or cut-outs of their films and their upcoming releases.

As per a report from Sify.com, Vijay has strictly asked the fans club members not to place any billboards or hoarding of his upcoming film Bigil at the audio launch venue which will take place on Thursday.

Suriya, who has his film Kaappaan up for release has requested his fans not place banners and has asked his fan clubs instead to use the money for good cause.

Whereas fans of Ajith and Kamal, have agreed to the decision of not to erect flex boards or cut-outs of their favourite stars in future.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!