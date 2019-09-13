The Sky Is Pink Director Shonali Bose Posts A Heartwarming Note On Son’s Death Anniversary

The Sky Is Pink is a special film for many reasons. The project is very close to the team and Shonali Bose is super proud of what the film has turned out to be. Before its release in India on October 11, the film starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf is set to have a premiere today at Toronto International Film Festival. Amidst all the admiration and love that the film is receiving, Shonali Bose shared a heartwarming post for her son Ishaan on his 9th death anniversary.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “My heart. My Ishlu.,Your 9th deathday today. I was at a big event for The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival and spoke a lot about death and what you taught me from the day of your funeral. How you enlightened me and made me understand its profundity and how you made me so at ease with it.”

She further wrote, “I can’t thank you enough for continuing to watch over me and hold me in the palm of your hand. And knowing how I’m so consumerist and need gifts on important occasions – you always come through on that too! This time you’ve given me the World Premier. I know you’ll bless it and it will be fine. And there will be love, light and a beautiful energy in the room. Your energy. Aisha’s energy. Mamma’s energy…I’m still terrified. 2,000 people. I’m excited too. Viv is taking an arduous journey to be with me and hold my hand while you hold the both of us. Happy 9th deathday my darling. Will be breaking out the bubbly to celebrate. Love you. Your Mamma.”

Earlier, while talking to a media publication, Shonali revealed that the reason behind her making the film (The Sky Is Pink) was her son Ishaan’s death and a broken marriage. She even spoke about Aisha’s parents (the girl on whose life the film is based upon) and how they met her with a request to make a film on their daughter’s life.

