Sara Ali Khan’s Graduation Day’s Throwback Video Also Featuring Aamir Khan Is Winning The Internet

Sara Ali Khan has become a household name with just two films – Kedarnath and Simmba – in her kitty. The young actress has now signed up many new projects and her fandom is just increasing day by day. But we all know that Sara is not just a great actor but a scholar as well. She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and went to study History In International Relations at Colombia University. A video of her graduation day at DAIS just surfaced online and it has been winning the internet ever since.

In the video, we can see Sara walking towards the stage to receive her degree. The video also features Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan as they facilitate Sara during the graduation ceremony. Nita points out to the audience as the camera pans to Sara’s parents – Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who are excitedly sitting and watching their daughter on the stage. Sara waves to them in joy and receives the degree from Nita.

The video is a perfect throwback to make your day. The anchor even announced that Sara will be admitting to the Colombia University to study History In International Relations at Colombia University. Check it out right here:

On the work front, Sara has two big projects lined up for herself. She will be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2009 releases Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

She also has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara will step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor as she will essay her character Malti in the remake. The film also co-stars Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role and it is believed that Main Toh Raaste Se song will be recreated with the new pair. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is slated for a May 2020 release.

