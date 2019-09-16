From Salman Khan To Shah Rukh Khan; B-Town Celebs Who Had Serious Health Disorders!

Bollywood actors can go to any extent to make sure their performance on screen looks real and authentic. Their face or body language doesn’t reveal the pain that they go through. Time and again our Bollywood celebs speak about their diseases and how they struggle with it on screen. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone; our favourite celebrities have struggled at one point or the other with their health.

Check out the list below:

Shah Rukh Khan: While shooting for Dil Se SRK met with an accident and his muscles were torn and eventually slipped into depression. He still have back issues because of the same injury and his doctor always accompanies him whether he’s shooting or travelling.

Salman Khan: This superstar suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia and as a result his face muscles are always swollen. Salman goes through a lot of pain on a daily basis because of this rare condition.

Rajinikanth: Rajinikanth have been falling sick quite often now. He has bronchitis and was admitted to the hospital because of the same. He was recovered with emesis in 2011 and since then, he has been taking treatment.

Sonali Bendre: Last year only, Sonali learned that she has cancer. She was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was taking treatment in New York. She returned home last year in December after getting done with her treatment. She is cancer free now but still under supervision.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika has been very vocal about battling with depression after her break up with Ranbir Kapoor. She has gone through a very difficult phase and decided to speak up about it. She realised that there are a lot of people like her and hence, she came up with The Live Love Laugh Foundation that helps create awareness about mental health.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!