Monday Motivation: Varun Dhawan’s Chiseled Body & Abs Will Encourage You To Hit The Gym

Monday is the most hated day of the week and everyone needs some motivation to live through it. A lot of people try to keep themselves positive by sharing good quotes or starting the day with their favourite breakfast. When it comes to celebrities, they have their ways of motivating themselves on this mundane day. Varun Dhawan shared a post that will definitely lift up your spirits for the day.

On his Instagram page, the October actor shared a shirtless photo flaunting his hot body & abs. He also shows off his tattoo on his forearms and chest. It’s Varun Dhawan’s look for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The actor captioned the video, “Morning #mondaymotivation ☕️🥛

#3iscoming”.

Watch the video below:

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. This is Varun and Shraddha’s second dance film with Remo after ABCD 2.

Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan will be working with his father David Dhawan again in Coolie No 1. The actor stars alongside Sara Ali Khan in this comedy-drama. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

