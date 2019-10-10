Ajay Devgn STILL A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor-Luv Ranjan’s Next?

Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn, is in the news for a quite a long time now. The project is suffering due to alleged #MeToo accusations on Luv. Earlier it was learnt that Deepika is not willing to be a part of it. Also, a few days ago the reports suggested that Ajay Devgn too is sidelining himself from the project.

Contrary to the recent reports of Ajay opting out of the movie, the latest one states that the actor is very much in and eager to reunite again with Luv Ranjan after the success of De De Pyaar De.

Regarding the same, a source quotes, “Ajay is very much a part of Luv Ranjan’s next. They worked well together in De De Pyaar De and they are most eager about their next collaboration. The only problem is with the #MeToo accusation. But then, the accuser has taken no legal recourse, and the film industry has taken a decision to boycott only those who are proven guilty,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

Only time will tell who will be roped in for this anticipated sequel!

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Daughters’ Day, Bollywood’s star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned heartfelt posts for their teen daughter Nysa on social media.

Sharing a throwback picture with Nysa, Ajay said that daughters should be celebrated everyday.

“Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so today, #DaughtersDay,” Ajay captioned the image.

Kajol too posted a photograph with Nysa and wrote: “You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters’ Day.”

