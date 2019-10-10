Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone Shares Why She Burnt The Prosthetic

Everyone is looking forward to Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. In the film, she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Chhapaak is a true story based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. For the film, DP had used prosthetics on her face to get into the skin of the character. A few months ago, her look from the film was unveiled which received a great response.

Yesterday, at an event, Deepika Padukone revealed that she has burnt the prosthetics of Chhapaak as she didn’t’ want it to make her emotional. As reported by DNA, the dimpled actress shared, “I took the piece of the prosthetics took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar recently, Deepika shared her experience of working for the film. She said, “I’d say it’s the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am an extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days.”

About producing the film, Padukone stated, “I became a producer because I want to reach more people and create an impact through my films. Cinema is such a powerful tool. You want to use that sensibly. You want to use that wisely. I may not be able to do that every single time, but at least that is the intention.”

Chhappak is slated for a January 10 release next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!