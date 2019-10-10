Oscars 2020: Robert Downey Jr. AKA Iron Man Opts Out Of Nomination For Avengers: Endgame; Here’s Why

Robert Downey Jr. gave a commendable performance in Marvel films as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. His act as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame was emotional and left his fans heartbroken with his death.

A lot of Marvel fans hoped he’ll finally get the Oscar he deserves for his performance as Iron Man. However, looks like that isn’t happening. As reported by Comicbook.com, on The Howard Stern Show, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he doesn’t want to be a part of the Oscar race and has opted out.

On ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Robert Downey Jr. specifically said that Avengers: Endgame should not be included in the Oscar Campaign for his character of Iron Man. When the host of the show told Downey Jr that his performance was excellent then why would he not want to be nominated, the actor said that he didn’t see his performance as Iron Man in that day even if his fans do.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor further added, “I’m so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it and I said let’s not and because I’m much more like you than you might really want to believe. I listen to the show and I agree with most all of your opinions, varied though they may be. Occasionally, you’ll go on some tributary trail of thought I’ll go like ‘oh that’s not how I see it, but I love that you see it that way.”

The actor shared about opting out of Oscar run while discussing Martin Scorsese’s comment on Marvel movies. Scorsese had said that he hasn’t seen any Marvel films and compared them with “theme-parks”.

Well, it’s indeed sad that Robert opted out of the Oscar run!

