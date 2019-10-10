Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan To Meet Forrest Gump’s Tom Hanks To Nail His Role!

After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan is all geared up for his next entertainer- Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actor is already in the preparation mode and now it is learnt that Tom himself will help the proceedings of the project.

According to the reports flowing in, Tom Hanks will lend his full support to the project and help Aamir Khan with his character. Also, a meeting will be held between both the actors before the remake takes off.

A source close to the development reveals, “Viacom 18 is looking at arranging the meeting between Tom Hanks and Aamir Khan as a warm-up to the remake”.

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be collaborating with director Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Aamir’s home production’s Secret Superstar. And with Tom Hanks joining in, the project is expected to shape up really well.

The movie is slated to release in Christmas 2020 and shoot will start from November 4.

Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, who tasted failure with his last film “Thugs of Hindostan“, started his preparation by losing 20 kgs of his weight for his role in “Laal Singh Chaddha“. He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.

Talking about Forrest Gump, the movie is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US.

