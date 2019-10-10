Deepika Padukone On #MeToo: “Ask Cricketers… It’s Not Only Happening In The Film Industry”

The #MeToo movement started in India, especially Bollywood exactly a year ago. A lot of names were called out for alleged sexual harassment which includes Nana Patekar, Anu Malik, Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapur & others. At an event yesterday, Deepika Padukone was asked her views on #MeToo and if she had any experience.

As reported by DNA, the Piku actress said, “You should ask some cricketers about the #MeToo movement. I don’t see that happening. But every actor is asked about the #MeToo movement. It’s not something that’s happening only in the film industry.”

Deepika Padukone further added, “So, sure, I don’t think I’m in any kind of place to say if I would expose myself to a forum. You can ask me whatever question you want, but why subject it only to a film star?” The actress concluded questioning, “As responsible, should we not have an opinion? All our opinions should matter then, right?”

Last year, the #MeToo movement started in Bollywood when actress Tanushree Dutta shared her experience on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss (2008). She shared that her co-star Nana Patekar allegedly harassed her on the sets of the film and was forcing her to do an intimate dance number. Post her story, a lot of women (several anonymously) shared their stories and exposed several sexual predators in the industry.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film which also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak will hit the screens next year.

