War Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Withstands The Weekday Litmus Test

War Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer is adding mind boggling numbers to its kitty at the box office. The movie which released last Wednesday, enjoyed an enormous first week, and the initiation of the second week witnesses a routine drop.

War has earned whopping 208.05 crores already, and has emerged the 3rd fastest movie to cross the 200 crore mark within 7 days. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, the Siddharth Anand directorial has added another 11-13 crores to its collections. Although, it is a drop compared to its previous days number which held its fort even on working days, it’s routine and was somewhere expected.

War‘s overall collection now stands in the range of 219.05-221.05 crores.

War has raked in 216.50 crores in just a week since release in all languages.

“It is a hugely incredible moment for all of us that ‘War’ has raced past the 200 crore mark in just 7 days. We are deeply humbled by the love of audiences and are truly grateful for their adulation,” said director Siddharth Anand

Anand added: “We wanted to give India it’s biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must watch film this festive season and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

War, which released in 4200 screens, on its opening day collected 53.35 crores.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor.