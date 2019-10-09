Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Shares A Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar’s Character!

Actress Katrina Kaif gave a sneak peek into actor Akshay Kumar’s character from the upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Katrina on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of a name tag with “Veer Sooryavanshi” written on it on a police uniform. Akshay’s character in the film is called Veer Sooryavanshi.

She captioned the image: “Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba.

It brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as “Namastey London”, “Sing Is Kinng”, “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye”, “Welcome” and “Tees Maar Khan”.

Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi, was first given a glimpse of as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 “Simmba“, starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!