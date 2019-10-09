KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates His 77th Birthday; Amjad Ali Khan Pays Him A Musical Tribute!

Ahead of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday on Friday, legendary sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with sons Amaan and Ayaan, has prepared a musical tribute on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular quiz show hosted by the actor.

Shooting for an upcoming episode, the musician trio unveiled a special rendition titled Raag Harivansh Kalyaan, which is made in the memory of Big B’s late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

On presenting the raag to Big B, Amjad Ali Khan said: “We have seen how Amitji has taken care of his parents selflessly till their last breath, with utmost respect and love. Therefore, we knew how happy he would feel dedicating this musical rendition to his father.

“First and foremost, music should be appealing. Also, babuji (Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan) was full of great character the essence of which came across beautifully through his poetry and moods among other things. I do hope that Babuji likes this rendition and accepts this tribute. In our musical fraternity, we believe that ‘Swar hi ishawar hai’ and we feel connected to the almighty through music.”

The music maestro also praised the Badla actor, saying “we admire him for the way he conducts himself and the language he uses.”

“We need more role models like Mr. Bachchan in this present generation. You know, one is to fit in and do what the other person is expecting you to do and the other is to hold your ground and tell them what you think is the value system or life.

“I think Amit Uncle has been doing this so well and he knows what to speak, when to speak and how to speak. His body language is so beautiful, his way of respecting people… these are the things people should learn and people like us learn and it does help in the long run,” said Amaan Ali Khan.

Not only this, Amjad Ali Khan recalled the days when his and Big B’s family spent time in Delhi.

“There was a time when Amitji and Jayaji used to reside in Delhi and Abhishek, Amaan and Ayaan used to study in the same school in Delhi. It was during the Ganda-Bandhan ceremony of Amaan and Ayan when they were about 6 years old when Abhishek also started playing the Sarod with them,” he added.

The Birthday special episode will air on Sony TV on Friday.

