Saaho has been loved worldwide, despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics. The movie starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead was high on its action sequences, and director Sujeeth did a phenomenal job at it. Another thing that worked really were the songs and now, Dhvani Bhanushali is opening up about working on Psycho Saiyaan which was a chartbuster!

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Dhvani opened about how she was approached for the song, and in her mind she just knew it was going to be massive. She furthermore revealed about going on the Saaho sets as she began, “It was amazing; I mean Prabhas is such a sweetheart, and also Shraddha for that matter. They’re really sweet people and I went on the shoot to Hyderabad, I spoke to them. They were so amazing and also really sweet to me. It was a very good experience to sing for the movie with everybody being so warm.”

Check out Dhvani’s praises for Prabhas in the video below:

Furthermore, about the song receiving such positive response, she added, “It’s so unique, I think Tanishq has done an amazing job with it. I loved that song the moment I heard it for the first time. He made it like an year ago and I sang the scratch with him. We never thought it was going to get into a movie, but it went into Saaho and it picked up so fast”

Meanwhile, Dhvani who’s just 21 became the youngest Indian celebrity to entert the Billion club as her music videos, Leja Re and Vaaste, crossed more than a billion views on YouTube.

