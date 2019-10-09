Robert Downey Jr REACTS To Martin Scorsese’s Criticism To Marvel Films

A few days ago, Martin Scorsese revealed that he hasn’t seen any Marvel films. The filmmaker compared the films with ‘theme-parks’ and criticised them for not reflecting people’s emotional and psychological experiences in them. Actor Robert Downey Jr who played the role of Iron Man in these Marvel films has reacted to Scorsese’s criticism.

On ‘The Howard Stern’ show, Robert Downey Jr said, “I’ll tell you the truth, I didn’t expect (MCU) to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point. I’ve always had other interests, and according to Scorsese, it’s not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?”

He added, “I mean it plays in theatres. I appreciate his opinion because I think it’s like anything, we need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the centre and move on.”

When the Avengers actor was asked if he felt insulted with Martin Scorsese’s comments on Marvel, he answered, “I mean look, it’d be like saying Howard Stern isn’t radio. It makes no sense to say it. There’s a lot to be said for how these genre movies — and I was happy to be part of the ‘problem’ if there is one — denigrated the era, the art form, of cinema. And, by the way, when you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate the competition in such a demonstrative way, it’s phenomenal.”

Earlier, actor Samuel Jackson who plays Nick Fury in Marvel films also reacted to the Oscar-winning award director. Samuel said, “That’s kind of like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny.”

