Farhan Akhtar On Divorce With Ex-Wife Adhuna Bhabani: “Was Difficult To Tell Kids About It”

Farhan Akhtar, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Sarraf is very excited to portray this kind of role in the movie. The National award-winning director, Shonali Bose has gone the extra mile to bring this kind of story to screenplay and make audiences connect with it.

Farhan, who is a father of two with ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, recently opened about his divorce and how difficult it was to reveal it to the kids. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Farhan spoke about his separation for the first time ever and said, “Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them. If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid. They understand way more than you and I can imagine. They have a sense of energy, of how their parents are feeling.”

“As long as you don’t lie to them and you feel ‘it’s okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever’, things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with then and in turn, they will be honest with you,” Farhan added.

Farhan is currently dating actor-singer Shibani Dandekar and their social media PDA is next level. We really adore these two and can’t wait for them to take their relationship to the next level.

