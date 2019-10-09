Priyanka Chopra Jonas & husband Nick Jonas are the IT couple that everybody currently has their eyeballs on. Priyanka during The Sky Is Pink promotions has spilled a lot of beans starting from how their relation started to how they stay strong despite the distance. In fact, many times she’s revealed to how much Nick loves Bollywood, and if you don’t believe her – this video is the ultimate proof!

While Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink in LA, Nick on the other hand is busy with his world tour alongside Jonas brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Just before his concert in San Fransico, Nick shared an Instagram story where he could be seen grooving to Ayushmann Khurrana’s song Morni Banke from the movie Badhaai Ho. It was indeed exciting to see him so carefree and enjoying the track which he jammed on before going to the stage.

He wrote, “Almost show time San Fran! Let’s go!!!”

Check out his story below:

Meanwhile, wifey Priyanka Chopra after a long break is back to mark her comeback with The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The movie is slated for October 11 release and is directed by Shonali Bose.

It was also recently revealed that Priyanka prepped for her wedding with Nick while she was shooting for the movie. While she managed food tasting and other preparations alongside, Nick took over the entire logistics part.

The couple got married in both Christian and Indian rituals in a private ceremony which was attended only by close relatives and family members.