Avengers: Endgame Co-Director Joe Russo Says That Robert Downey Jr Deserves An Oscar!

Avengers: Endgame took the entire world by storm upon its release and in its second phase of release, the movie managed to dethrone James Cameron’s Avatar to rake in all-time highest business across the worldwide box office. Now, contrary to the movie’s commercial success director Joe Russo stated that Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his portrayal of Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the movie.

While speaking to The Daily Beast, Joe Russo said, “We don’t make movies for awards. Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey.”

“I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie. There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does,” he further adds.

Speaking about its commercial success, just within 11 days of its first phase global release, Avengers: Endgame became the second highest grossing movie of all time by surpassing James Cameron Titanic. It eventually toppled record-smasher Avatar in July 2019.

