Avengers: Endgame final battle with Thanos was the most historic battle of all times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man aka Tony Stark sacrificed his life to save the Universe from Thanos. Iron Man’s journey started in 2008 and Marvel immediately garnered all the attention and massive fan following. Now the reports have it that, Iron Man may come back to the MCU.

Don’t you believe it? Reports have it that he’ll be returning vocally and not physically. Disney+ is all set to release a plethora of Marvel series adapted both from the MCU and the original Marvel comic books. One of the most anticipated ones is Ironheart – the latest incarnation of the classic superhero Iron Man, except it’s not played by the iconic Tony Stark, but by a 15-year-old chirpy teenager Riri Williams. The news has left many fans speculating if the face of MCU, RDJ, will be returning to do a cameo in the series, most probably as Riri’s AI assistance, not much unlike JARVIS, FRIDAY or most recent version of EDITH as seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Though there haven’t been any official confirmation from makers, the MCU fans surely have their fingers crossed.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert expressed his views on the ‘Aesthetic distance’ and how he is using it to distance himself from Iron Man and said, “I am not my work. I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It’s always going to be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya’.”

Aren’t you all excited to see Iron Man back in MCU? Let us know in the comments section below!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!