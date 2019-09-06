Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has always been in the news for several reasons. A lot of pictures of Suhana go viral on the internet and she gets trolled for no reason. Yet again, netizens have targeted her for a new picture that is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen sitting in a park and flaunting her pretty smile. She is wearing a nude coloured top with black pants. In no time, her picture started getting trolled as people didn’t like the kind of clothes she is wearing.

Netizens found her dress to be revealing and advised her to wear decent clothes. Some of them were slamming her for showing too much of skin, while some of them were disappointed with her choice of clothes. One of the users wrote, “Dear u are Muslim so must be covering ur body…”

Another user wrote, “Don’t try to show ur body parts always. Be normal too. U will look amazing if u wear decent clothes.”

“Ye poonam pande ko pichhe chodegi,” wrote another.

This is really very sad.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!