Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland FINALLY Breaks Silence On The Disney-Sony Spat!

Due to differences between Disney (Marvel) and Sony, Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man in Marvel movies is uncertain. The character is now completely owned by Sony and not at all associated with MCU and hence, fans might not get to see Tom’s character Peter in future Marvel films.

In an interview with GQ Style, when Tom Holland was asked about Disney and Sony’s split, he sounded hopeful and positive about working with the latter. The actor said, “I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor.”

He added, “Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Well, we wonder what fans have to think about Tom Holland’s opinion.

When the news of Disney-Sony split was out, a lot of people took to their social media pages to protest against only Sony making Spider-Man movies. The hashtag #SaveSpiderMan was trending for a long time.

