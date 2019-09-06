After an exciting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday is now busy shooting for her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The team including lead star Kartik Aaryan and Ananya are currently shooting for the film in Lucknow and we often them see them having fun during their shoot. And a recent video posted by Kartik is just another proof of it.

In the video, we can see director Muddasar Aziz scolding Ananya for not gaining any weight, which was a requirement for her role in the film. Taunting her, Aziz said, “AP, I told him (Kartik Aaryan) to put on weight, I hardly gave him (Kartik Aaryan) any time. He put on weight in like 15 days.” And Ananya had a befitting reply for him. In her defense, she said, “But he is a hapshi, I can’t help it” and claimed that she had gained three Kgs.

Hearing this, Kartik, who is recording the whole thing on his phone, jumps in and to take a dig at her. He says, “Three kgs? Why are you lying? You’ve put on three grams,” Annoyed by him. Ananya again replies and said, “I am going to kill you. I’ll rip your moustache off.” Check out the video right here:

For the uninitiated, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1979 hit film with the same title. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The remake will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The buzz is that Parveen Babi’s cameo role will be filled in by Kriti Sanon for the remake. The comedy flick will hit the theatres early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!